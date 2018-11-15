MOUNT PLEASANT — The town is opening negotiations to take a role in saving one of the last shrimp boat docks on Shem Creek, the picturesque tourism hub.
Mount Pleasant Town Council this week voted unanimously for staff to move ahead "with due diligence" after receiving legal advice on the sought-after shrimp boat dock on Shem Creek.
The discussion was held in an executive session, a meeting out of the public eye.
Town native and builder Brett Elrod, who currently owns the property, said he is scheduled to meet with staff next week and doesn't know yet whether the town will be looking to buy or partner in reworking the property.
Elrod bought the site in August saying he wanted "everybody to pitch in together" to remake the setting.
“Had there been no interest whatsoever by council in investigating possibilities, there would not have been a motion directing staff to proceed," Mayor Will Haynie told The Post and Courier.
The Wando property is a 1-acre lot and 350 feet of dock space at the mouth of Shem Creek where the shrimp boat fleet is a treasured part of the history and the hanging shrimp nets a hallmark. When the property was put on the market earlier this year, it stirred fears that the dock would be developed for retail or residential use.
Today, commercial fishing docks are disappearing across the state because of development pressures on the lucrative waterfront properties. Shem Creek has become a mix of upscale residences, waterfront restaurants and water sports businesses, one by one edging out the shrimp boats.
The Wando dock is one of the creek's last three privately owned shrimp boat docks, although some use is now being made of the town dock across the creek, after insurance problems were resolved.
The Wando dock moors about half the remaining Shem Creek fleet of a dozen or so boats. Losing it could mean those boats would have nowhere else to tie off, much less sell their shrimp. It also could put more development pressure on the owners of the other two.
Town residents appear to largely want to save the dock. Others have said they are concerned the town is catering to the fleet at the expense of other businesses.
Haynie said saving the fleet is in the town's best interests.
"It not only provides a sought-after commodity, but is a tourist attraction. Without shrimp boats, Shem Creek would look like every other marina from Myrtle Beach to Miami," he said.
"Many of the fleet’s struggles can be attributed to government’s failure to protect the unique shoreside infrastructure required for their existence," he added. "Any role the town plays in preserving its vitality is an investment, not just an expense. Once it’s lost, it’s gone forever.”