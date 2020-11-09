Shaw Air Force pilot killed in F-16 crash died when ejector seat failed, new report says

SUMTER — A 32-year-old pilot who died in an F-16 jet crash at Shaw Air Force Base was killed after he clipped an antenna during a landing and his ejector seat's parachute failed to deploy, according to a new report from Pentagon investigators.

The pilot, 1st Lt. David Schmitz, was conducting a nighttime training flight exercise around midnight on June 30 during one of his first ever attempts at air-to-air refueling.

After unsuccessfully managing to refuel, Schmitz had to come back to base. As he approached the runway, he clipped a radio antenna and severely damaged his left main landing gear, the report says.

He briefly touched down, realized it was unsafe to land and then went back into the sky to reassess.

Once he was back in the air, Schmitz contacted air traffic control. The flight supervisor and mission officer talked for 20 minutes and asked him to come in for a landing and drop his tail hook to a steel cable, which would rapidly decelerate the fighter jet.

However, the aircraft’s tail hook did not catch the cable, and because the landing gear was damaged, the left wing contacted the runway, the report detailed.

Schmitz acted quickly to eject from the F-16. While his seat deployed upon ejection, his parachute did not.

The young pilot was killed instantly when the chair hit the runway.

The Air Force's Accident Investigation Board determined the cause "was the pilot’s failure to correctly interpret the approach lighting system and identify the runway threshold during his first landing attempt."

Additionally, the report said the decision by the flight supervisor to attempt a cable landing in lieu of a controlled ejection made matters worse, as did the abnormal ejection seat malfunctions.

“This accident is a tragic reminder of the inherent risks of fighter aviation and our critical oversight responsibilities required for successful execution,” Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, said in a statement.

“The AIB report identified a sequence of key execution anomalies and material failures that resulted in this mishap," he said.

Kelly said the Air Force mandates pilots demonstrate proficiency in events like aerial refueling in the daytime before attempting them at night. Kelly was disappointed that didn't happen with Schmitz.

"That didn’t occur for this officer," Kelly said. "It is imperative that we fully understand what transpired, meticulously evaluate risk, and ensure timely and effective mitigations are in place to reduce or eliminate future mishaps.”

The F-16 crash caused just over $25 million in damages to government property.

Schmitz, a California native, got his pilot license at 17. After high school graduation, he attended Mesa College and enrolled in Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at San Diego State.

Prior to graduation, he enlisted as a loadmaster on C-17s and “never gave up on his lifelong goal of flying for the United States Air Force as a pilot,” Col. Larry Sullivan, commander of the 20th Fighter Wing, said following the young pilot's death.

Schmitz was a student pilot graduate from the 8th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Basic Course in December.

Training deaths and accidents have become an epidemic in the military.

Five years after the start of operations in Afghanistan and three years after the invasion of Iraq, a total of 16,652 active-duty personnel and reservists died while serving in the U.S. armed forces, according to a report by the Congressional Research Service.

Nearly 32 percent of those fatalities were connected to accidents. By comparison, 16 percent died in combat in that same time frame. The rest includes self-inflicted deaths, homicides, illness and injury.