Great white sharks aren't preying on Carolinas coast, despite S.C., N.C. reports

Heard about the slew of great white sharks massing off the Carolinas coast?

Oh, we hate to say this: fake news.

A dozen or so GPS transmitter pings from tagged great whites have been reported by various media out there for weeks. The reality is there's nothing unusual going on. No serious biologist is concerned. More pings are likely the result of more sharks getting tagged for research.

The half-ton sharks, three times as large as an adult, are notorious roamers that travel hundreds of miles in a year. They tend to show up offshore the Southeast in the winter, to feast on smaller fish coming out of the estuaries.

In December 2019, eight of the behemoths pinged satellite signals offshore within a few days. But those pings ranged from Wilmington, N.C., to Savannah, Georgia, with some well out to sea along the Continental Shelf.

As far as the recent "massing" of them:

The half-dozen or so pings have sounded over a period of more than a month and across a stretch of several hundred miles of ocean and as far as 50 miles out to sea.

The closest ping to the South Carolina coast, on Feb. 8, was 3 miles offshore Garden City, according to Ocearch, the nonprofit organization tracking sharks with GPS transmitters.

The only near-shore ping, in Port Royal Sound off Hilton Head Island, came from the Ocearch ship that catches and tags the sharks.

It's worth pointing out that the ping sounds only if and when a tagged shark surfaces. The torpedo-shaped animals can swim as fast as 35 mph per hour and are thought to cover as much as 50 miles in a day.

One great white that recently pinged was tagged in February 2019 off Hilton Head Island, and swam to Canadian waters before returning, according to Ocearch. That's more than 5,000 miles.

In other words, "there are a lot of individual variation in tracks," said Bryan Fraizer, a S.C. Department of Natural Resources biologists who studies sharks.

The trend of pings this winter did seem to shift South, he said. But if it wasn't just a freak pattern of which-shark-surfaced-when, it might have been driven by a shift in the water temperature or the schools the sharks prey on.

"That said, the pings are spread over a couple hundred miles of ocean, so they’re not really concentrated on one particular area, Frazier said. The great whites, along with other sharks out there, "are just doing what they do this time of year."

The great white is the mysterious, rarely seen apex predator of the high seas. Considered the “lion of the ocean,” it’s the largest known predatory fish. It got a bad rep in the 1970s when the movie "Jaws" wrongly portrayed the animal as viciously attacking beach bathers. Attacks on humans are rare.

The species became a pop culture meme of sorts in 2012 when the nearly 2-ton Mary Lee pinged just past the breakers at Isle of Palms. An alert posted on a surfing web page brought a mention from The Post and Courier, and the tale of Mary Lee went viral on social media.

Great whites, along with nearly every other fish-foraging shark, are drawn to river deltas and jetty flues such as the Charleston Shipping Channel because fish moving out of them for the winter make those waters a buffet table, serving up red drum and other tasty wriggling morsels.

A few people are nipped or worse by sharks each year in the Carolinas. But nearly all strikes are unintentional, with the animal mistaking humans for prey fish in the roiling surf. South Carolina hasn’t had a fatal attack since the 1850s.