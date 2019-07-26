As massive sharks go, megalodons aren't really much to worry about. Few of them still have their teeth.

But Shark Week TV isn't discouraged.

The Discovery Channel will feature the College of Charleston's groundbreaking environmental scientist Robert Boessenecker on Sunday's episode "Expeditions Unknown: Megalodon."

Boessenecker will be leading the show's host on a hunt for the three million or four million year old incisors of the ancient giant sharks in the badlands around Baja, Calif.

The program is part of Shark Week, the attention-getter observed by any number of educational and entertainment outlets to call attention to the scary but threatened species that is a key component to the ocean ecosystem.

The megalodon was the biggest shark and the biggest predator fish ever known to exist. It was estimated to have been at least twice as large as the largest great white shark, today's biggest predator fish. Fossils suggest the megalodon could have reached nearly 60 feet in length.

Its jaws were big enough to crush a whale like a grape. Its teeth were as big as an ax head, and its name literally means "big tooth."

It was no stranger to the badlands and no stranger to South Carolina. It was so common in the ancient waters that later became the Carolina coastal plain that the teeth are sought after today by river divers as trophies. They regularly are collected from beaches, shallow beds and gravel pits.

Boessenecker recently led a team that discovered the shark vanished at least a million years earlier than thought, a finding that re-stirred the mystery about what happened to it.

Among the previous speculations was a popular but scientifically doubted theory that radiation from a super nova — the explosion of a giant star — led to a mass extinction 2.6 million years ago. In that time period, a vast number of ancient species disappeared.

But, weirdly enough, the great white shark — the mysterious apex predator that is today's largest known predatory fish — might have helped kill off the megalodon.

The research team speculated the great white shark with its sawlike teeth could have out-fought the megalodon for the available food. The great white showed up 6 million years ago in the Pacific but was found across the globe just 2 million years later.

Interested in learning more about big toothy sharks? The Mace Brown Natural History Museum at the college displays an eerie reconstruction of the jaw — complete with real teeth.