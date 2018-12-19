A harbor seal washed up on Myrtle Beach on Wednesday after it was bitten by a shark. It might just be resting.
A wildlife veterinarian and marine scientists are keeping watch in case the seal needs to be treated. It has lost about one-fourth of its left flipper and appears to have a puncture wound in its neck.
"He's pretty robust," said Wayne McFee, National Ocean Service marine mammal stranding program scientist. "They're usually on the beach because that's the only place they have to haul out to rest."
The protocol is to wait 24 hours to see if they go back to sea before stepping in to treat them, he said.
If the seal doesn't go back out, it will be given with antibiotics. Once it recovers, experts will evaluated it to see if it can be returned to the wild. If not, it will be transferred to a marine facility of some sort.
With dark puppy dog eyes and a dog snout, seals are one of the more endearing sea mammals. But they can weigh more than 250 pounds and become aggressive. They are a protected species under federal law.
It's unusual to see a harbor seal in South Carolina, which is on the very far southern end of their East Coast range. But it's not unheard of: A sighting is reported every few years, McFee said.
"The sightings are unusual, but the seals have been seen as far down as Beaufort," spokeswoman Kaley Lawrimore, with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, said.
Harbor seals are usually homebodies, staying within 30 miles or so of where they were born. But they can and do roam.
Tracking data has followed some of them up to 250 miles from where they were tagged, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.