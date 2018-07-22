More Information

South Carolina protects the same species of shark in state waters that are protected by the United States in federal waters. Anglers should be careful when identifying the species they pull in, because keeping a protected shark, even by accident, can result in a hefty fine.

Here are S.C. Department of Natural Resources shark fishing rules.

One per person, per day: Atlantic Sharpnose or Bonnethead.

One only from this group per vessel. Minimum length 54 inches: Blacknose, Blacktip, Blue, Bull, Finetooth, Lemon, Shortfin Mako, Nurse, Porbeagle, Spinner, Thresher, Tiger and Oceanic Whitetip Sharks

One only from this group per vessel. Minimum length 78 inches: Great Hammerhead, Scalloped Hammerhead and Smooth Hammerhead Sharks

Possession prohibited: Atlantic Angel, Basking, Bignose, Dusky, Galapagos, Longfin Mako, Narrowtooth, Night, Caribbean Reef, Sandbar, Sevengill, Caribbean Sharpnose, Silky, Bigeye Sixgill, Sixgill, Smalltail, Bigeye Thresher, Bigeye Sand Tiger, Sand Tiger, Whale and Great White Sharks

Source: SCDNR