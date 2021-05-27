Sextortion scheme targeted military members; now its 'ringleader' gets federal prison

A South Carolina prison inmate at the heart of a scheme to extort members of the military by impersonating underage girls on dating websites has been sentenced to 5½ years in federal prison for money laundering.

While serving a 12-year state prison sentence for attempted armed robbery, Wendell Wilkins used a smuggled smartphone to join internet dating sites.

The 32-year-old Spartanburg man posed as a young women and targeted military members by sending nude photographs of women he found online to the servicemen while requesting nude photographs and other personal information in return.

When they complied, Wilkins or other inmates would pose as the father of the young woman and claim the military members were communicating with someone who was underage. Wilkins and others threatened to have the military members arrested or dishonorably discharged unless they paid money.

Wilkins collected at least $74,000 in extorted funds traced to a minimum of 25 military victims between February 2016 and January 2018, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Wilkins was one of five inmates and 10 other people implicated in what authorities described as a “sextortion ring.”

In 2019, Jimmy Dunbar Jr. was sentenced to over 3½ years in federal prison for his role in the fraud. His federal sentence will be served after finishing a 30-year sentence for murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and arson at Lee Correctional Facility.

Antwine Lamar Matthews was sentenced in September to almost six years in federal prison. Rakeem Spivey and David Paul Dempsey each were sentenced to one year and three months in federal prison, according to court records.

Wilkins was the ringleader of the group, according to authorities.

The U.S. Department of Defense has warned military members they are common targets for sextortion scams because of their steady income and the expectation they will be held to a higher standard of conduct.

More than 300 military members throughout the country have been similarly extorted, losing over $350,000. Several military members have committed suicide after falling victim to the scheme.

South Carolina officials blame smartphones in prison for contributing to the widespread fraud.

Acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart said inmates use the devices to continue committing crimes behind bars.

“We hope this prosecution helps state officials eliminate and disable contraband phones in prison,” DeHart said.

Bryan Stirling, director of the S.C. Department of Corrections, said states needed the ability to jam cell phone signals inside prisons, referring to “micro-jamming” devices, which allow correctional officials to jam specific areas in a prison, such as an inmate housing unit.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration and Federal Bureau of Prisons did a pilot test of micro-jamming technology at a state prison in Columbia in 2019. The test was promising, with Bureau of Prison officials reporting that signals inside a housing unit were blocked, while legitimate calls could be made one foot outside the housing unit perimeter.

However, only authorized federal law enforcement officials can “signal jam,” or interfere with cellular communications, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

In 2019, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and U.S. Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee introduced companion bills in both chambers that would give state prison officials the power to jam cellphone signals. Neither bill passed.

Stirling said he believed Cotton would reintroduce the bill soon.

Stirling, chairman of the Contraband Cellphone Committee for the Correctional Leaders Association, said all types of crimes are being committed in state and federal prisons using cell phones. Inmates order hits and sell drugs while behind bars.

Chrysti Shain, director of communications for South Carolina's Department of Corrections, said a contraband cell phone currently sells for $3,000 in prison, nearly double the price it sold for before the pandemic.

"It is a significant amount of money," Stirling said. "But they are making significant amounts of money by doing this — dealing drugs and extorting money."

Wilkins will serve his federal prison sentence after completing his 12-year state prison sentence. The federal sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.