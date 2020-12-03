'Sexiest Man Alive' Michael B. Jordan visits SC's Fort Jackson Army base for film research

COLUMBIA — Michael B. Jordan, People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" and the renowned actor from blockbuster hits such as "Creed" and "Black Panther," visited Fort Jackson this week to conduct research for an upcoming movie.

Fort Jackson shared pictures of the celebrity on the Army post's social media accounts Wednesday. Jordan can be seen shaking hands with base leaders, sitting in on meetings and talking to the commanding general of one of the largest basic training bases in the United States.

"It’s not every day that Michael B. Jordan drops in to spend four days at an Army post to prepare for a movie," Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr. tweeted. "Glad we could show him Army hospitality and the training excellence we have here."

Officials at Fort Jackson are keeping tight-lipped about the reasons behind Jordan's visit.

L.A. Sully, a civilian base spokeswoman, declined to answer questions about when Jordan arrived and departed. She also declined to say whether Jordan worked out with soldiers and trainees at the base.

Dan Rodgers, project manager for the S.C. Film Commission, said Jordan was not shooting a movie during his visit. He said it's not uncommon to have actors swing by federal training facilities and military bases to learn more about their roles.

"They'll want to assimilate and learn as much about as they can to get in the right headspace," Rodgers said. "We've had past actors do stuff like this before."

Rodgers said one example is the Disney movie "That Darn Cat!" a 1965 family comedy shot in Edgefield. Some actors on the production visited the FBI offices in Columbia to learn more about their roles.

The only movie shot at Fort Jackson is the 1994 film "Renaissance Man" which starred Danny Devito as a teacher in the Army and Mark Wahlberg in his breakout role as a young private in training.

Jordan has several films in production, including "Creed III" the third installment in the popular boxing movie spinoff from the Rocky Balboa franchise. Also "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse," in which the actor stars as a Navy Seal trying to avenge his wife's death.

One possible military link behind Jordan's appearance at Fort Jackson is his connection to a new film by Denzel Washington called "Journal for Jordan."

The film is an adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy’s bestselling 2008 book which tells of Canedy’s love affair with First Sgt. Charles Monroe King, who kept a journal of life lessons for their newborn son while deployed overseas. King was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq on Oct. 14, 2006.

Deadline Hollywood, a film industry publication, reported on Jordan's connection to the project in 2019.