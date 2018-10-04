Nearly a year after a woman reported that a man sexually assaulted her in a dormitory at the College of Charleston, no arrests have been made, no suspects have been identified and state law enforcement officials have suspended the case pending further leads.
At about 3:30 a.m. Oct. 27, 2017, a woman told the public college's Department of Public Safety that she was in her room at about 2 a.m. in McAlister Residence Hall when she heard a knock on her door. When she opened it, a man reportedly forced his way into the room and sexually assaulted her before leaving in an unknown direction. She described the suspect as a white male with brown hair between 18 and 20 years of age, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall.
The State Law Enforcement Division, which took control of the case, suspended the investigation on June 14 because "all leads have been exhausted," SLED spokesman Thom Berry said Wednesday.
"When and if any new information is developed, then it can be resumed," Berry said.
Berry said the college had shared surveillance camera footage from the dormitory, but SLED was unable to make an arrest or identify any suspects.
"We have looked at the videos, we have run down a number of leads and done a number of interviews," Berry said. "There were a number of individuals whose names were brought up. ... We have interviewed those individuals and they are not suspects at this time."
The college initially refused to release basic information about the case, including the police incident report and name of the dormitory where the report was made, citing privacy concerns and an ongoing investigation. After claiming that it did not have a police incident report, it released a heavily redacted copy of the report more than a week after it was filed.
College spokesman Mike Robertson confirmed the name of the residence hall this week.
"Now that SLED has suspended its investigation pending any new information, the College can share that the incident took place in McAlister Residence Hall," Robertson wrote in an email.
Some students and parents called for greater transparency in the case when it was first reported last fall, particularly as rumors swirled about which building the incident was reported in. Others questioned how the suspect could remain unidentified, as many residence halls are equipped with surveillance cameras in the hallways and any visitors to the dorms are required to check in at a front desk.
Asked what changes the college had made since October 2017 to ensure students' safety, Robertson said, "Our students’ safety is of the utmost importance, and that is why the college has many security practices and protocols in place, including mandatory sign-ins in our residence halls, public safety presence 24 hours, 7 days a week and escort/transportation services available for students. The college continuously strives to improve its training and campus resources to ensure a safe environment on campus."
SLED was required to get involved in the case thanks to a 2007 state law known as the Jessica Horton Act, named after an 18-year-old University of South Carolina student who fell to her death from a sixth-floor dorm window in 2002. The law requires campus police chiefs to work with the state agency on all cases involving death or sexual assault on college or university property.