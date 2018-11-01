A sewer line leak into a marsh in North Charleston was discovered Thursday morning, but officials say there is no immediate cause for public alarm.
The North Charleston Sewer District noticed Wednesday afternoon that something was amiss with a 24 inch line near the Wando Woods community, said Jarred Jones, executive director of the utility. The leak was confirmed around 9 a.m. Thursday.
The pipe is located in a marsh about 100 feet from the Ashley River, Jones said. It did not appear that any sewage was leaking directly into the river.
Nevertheless, precautions are being taken, he said. The utility has contacted the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Water samples will be taken near the leak site and sent to DHEC for testing, Jones said.
For the time being, the state agency has not notified the utility of any immediate public health concerns related to the leak, he said.
Repairs are estimated to take about one week, Jones said. Getting equipment out to the leak site will be difficult because of pluff mud and other challenges.
Officials are urging residents to use caution and avoid the marsh area between Apple Street and Floyd Circle in North Charleston.