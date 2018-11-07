Less than a year after a massive sewer spill closed shellfish harvesting from Charleston Harbor south to the North Edisto River, a sewer line spill has closed the harbor and most of the feeding rivers and creeks nearby.
A North Charleston Sewer District line spilled sewage into the Ashley River, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said in a public notice.
Neither the department nor the district immediately replied to questions asking how much and where the spill occurred.
The district announced Nov. 1 that sewage had overflowed in the marsh area near Floyd Circle and Apple Street in the Wando Woods neighborhood and urged caution by the public.
But that online notice had not been updated by Wednesday morning and a district spokesman did not immediately return an email or a call asking for comment.
"This closure affects all shellfish harvesting from Folly Road north to the Charleston Harbor," said Mike Pearson, manager of the DHEC shellfish sanitation section.
The map provided of the closure included surrounding waters such as the Cooper and Wando rivers, Wappoo and Shem creeks, as well as a portion of the Intracoastal Waterway behind Sullivan's Island.
"The affected area will reopen once water quality data indicates that bacteria levels are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting," Pearson said.
Fecal bacteria from sewage can be trapped in shellfish meat and cause health problems if the meat is eaten raw, which many consider a delicacy. The bacteria can be destroyed by cooking, but the more it's infested, the longer it has to cook. There's just no way to tell for sure without testing.
Sewer system discharge, rain runoff and litter are causing more pollution problems as population growth urbanizes the Charleston area. Shellfish bed harvest closures have become routine, at a rate beginning to threaten the local supplies of oysters and clams sought after as a succulent delicacy. Buffering and other pollution control methods haven't kept pace with waterfront development.
In February a breach in a sewer line serving the town of Hollywood spilled anywhere from 2 million to 10 million gallons of sewage in the Stono River.
The Stono and the rivers behind Folly Beach are the dominant oystering waterways in the area. The closure disrupted at least two harvesting businesses and a number of wild harvesters. It has also put more harvesting pressure on beds in others areas such as Bulls Bay, where professional oysterman Mike Anderson said earlier that people were stripping so many oysters from some beds, the oysters couldn't replenish.