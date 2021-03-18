Severe weather threat for Charleston area leads to closures of offices, schools

Severe thunderstorms, winds and possible tornadoes are expected in South Carolina on March 18, and several Charleston-area offices and schools are closing early.
- Mount Pleasant town offices are closing at 2 p.m., and afternoon municipal court sessions from 1:30 p.m. on are canceled. Town recreational facilities will also close at 2 p.m. on March 18.
- Berkeley County facilities will also close at 2 p.m.
- North Charleston offices will close at 1 p.m., officials said.
- City of Charleston officials announced all city offices, including recreation facilities and the municipal court, would shut down by 2 p.m. The city also said its garbage crews would stop picking up trash by 1 p.m. and wouldn't resume that service until Friday morning.
- Charleston County government offices, including the downtown courthouse complex, will close at 1 p.m. Thursday, officials said. County Council committee meetings originally scheduled for Thursday have been rescheduled for the following week.
- The Charleston County Public Library will close all branches at 1 p.m., officials said. Book and material drop off boxes will stay open.
- The Citadel's campus will close at 1 p.m. and all classes from that time on are canceled.
- Charleston County School District will release students three hours early, including from virtual learning. After-school activities are canceled.
- Dorchester District Two is planning the following early dismissal schedule — elementary schools at 10:30 a.m.; middle schools at 11:30 a.m.; and high schools, Givhans Alternative Program and Rollings Middle Schools of the Arts at 12:30 p.m.
- College of Charleston officials said campus would close starting at 1 p.m. and that all classes, activities, meetings and events scheduled after that time would be canceled.
- Trident Technical College announced classes would be held virtually and all campuses would close starting at noon.
- Boone Hall Plantation will close at 2 p.m.
This list is developing. Please check back for updates.