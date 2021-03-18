You are the owner of this article.
Severe weather threat for Charleston area leads to closures of offices, schools

Rain clouds roll over the Charleston Harbor as tourists walk along the battery on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

Severe thunderstorms, winds and possible tornadoes are expected in South Carolina on March 18, and several Charleston-area offices and schools are closing early.

  • Mount Pleasant town offices are closing at 2 p.m., and afternoon municipal court sessions from 1:30 p.m. on are canceled. Town recreational facilities will also close at 2 p.m. on March 18.
  • Berkeley County facilities will also close at 2 p.m.
  • North Charleston offices will close at 1 p.m., officials said.
  • City of Charleston officials announced all city offices, including recreation facilities and the municipal court, would shut down by 2 p.m. The city also said its garbage crews would stop picking up trash by 1 p.m. and wouldn't resume that service until Friday morning.
  • Charleston County government offices, including the downtown courthouse complex, will close at 1 p.m. Thursday, officials said. County Council committee meetings originally scheduled for Thursday have been rescheduled for the following week.
  • The Charleston County Public Library will close all branches at 1 p.m., officials said. Book and material drop off boxes will stay open.
  • The Citadel's campus will close at 1 p.m. and all classes from that time on are canceled.
  • Charleston County School District will release students three hours early, including from virtual learning. After-school activities are canceled.
  • Dorchester District Two is planning the following early dismissal schedule — elementary schools at 10:30 a.m.; middle schools at 11:30 a.m.; and high schools, Givhans Alternative Program and Rollings Middle Schools of the Arts at 12:30 p.m.
  • College of Charleston officials said campus would close starting at 1 p.m. and that all classes, activities, meetings and events scheduled after that time would be canceled.
  • Trident Technical College announced classes would be held virtually and all campuses would close starting at noon.
  • Boone Hall Plantation will close at 2 p.m.

This list is developing. Please check back for updates.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

