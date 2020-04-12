Severe thunderstorms, wind and hail expected Monday morning

Forecasters are warning of severe weather Sunday night and Monday morning, including thunderstorms, damaging winds and some hail.

The National Weather Service in Charleston said the worst of the bad weather is expected between daybreak and early afternoon on Monday as a cold front moves through southeast South Carolina. The primary threats are damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and possible large hail, officials said.

Southern South Carolina could see a large tornado as a result of the severe weather, according to officials.

The timing of the cold front is still uncertain at this point. Thunderstorms and strong winds with gusts up to 40 miles per hour could begin Sunday night, but widespread hazardous weather is not predicted to occur until Monday.