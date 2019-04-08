Thunderstorms with gusting winds and possibly hail could be pelting parts of South Carolina, including Charleston, on Tuesday, after an earlier round of bad weather moved through overnight Monday.
Gusts could reach near 60 mph. Downpours could be heavy.
"Right after sunrise (Tuesday), we're expecting another line of storms to come out of the Midlands," said meteorologist Neil Dixon, with the National Weather Service office in Charleston.
The bigger worry is for Tuesday afternoon and into the evening as a third line of storms blows through.
"It looks like it could bring damaging winds to the area," Dixon said.
A severe weather watch could be posted Tuesday.
The storms could knock down trees, disrupt electric power, and throw around patio furniture and other loose yard items.
"People should not let their guard down," Dixon said. He suggested people secure items before they leaving for work Tuesday.
Unlike a similar shot of bad weather in March, there's very little chance of tornadoes. But the Weather Service on Monday increased the chance of severe weather along the South Carolina coast to slight, meaning there's about a 15 percent chance of severe weather occurring within 25 miles of any one spot.
Scattered thunderstorms were expected across the state, said Mark Malsick, the severe weather liaison with the S.C. Climate Office earlier Monday.
Meanwhile, the upper Midwest and New England are looking at April blizzards.
The federal Weather Prediction Center called for "a rapidly intensifying winter storm to bring heavy snows through the Northern Rockies, heavy snows and blizzard conditions to portions of the Northern and Central Plains into the Upper Mississippi Valley" from Tuesday through Thursday.
"Wet weather, locally heavy rains and severe weather possible across the Southeast" through Tuesday, said Prediction Center forecaster Robert Oravec.
In March, powerful storms tore across the South, spawning tornadoes that killed at least 23 people in Alabama, then swept into South Carolina knocking down trees, damaging some roofs and vehicles.
Spring is a volatile change of seasons when the friction from clashing cold and warm air currents tends to fire up thunderstorms more frequently over most of the country. Those storms can spin up tornadoes.