Severe thunderstorms and strong winds expected in Charleston area late Thursday

Severe thunderstorms and strong winds could reach southeastern South Carolina on Thursday, forecasters said.

National Weather Service officials said a strong cold front will move through the area in the afternoon and evening.

Winds near 60 mph are expected, which could lead to downed trees and power lines or damage to roofs.

Scatted thunderstorms may occur in the morning and grow severe by the evening, officials said. The potential for wind damage is the primary hazard.

Douglas Berry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Charleston, recommends anyone with outside furniture, potted plants or items that might easily blow away bring such objects inside or secure them.

Trimming loose tree limbs could also be a good idea, he said.

"You always want to have a plan in place," Berry said.

The weekend's weather is expected to be cooler and dry, he said.