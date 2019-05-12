The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch Sunday for the greater Charleston area and across the tri-county region that is expected to last throughout the day and into the evening.
Counties under the watch in southeast South Carolina are: Allendale, Beaufot, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton and Jasper.
Big storms headed up Maybank Hwy to James Island and downtown. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning all possible. pic.twitter.com/X3iy6yIPrr— Charleston Weather (@chswx) May 12, 2019
Forecasters said showers and thunderstorms are likely, mostly after 5 p.m., which could bring some flooding in lowlying areas, as up to a half an inch of rain could accumulate. The service said in a storm advisory report on Sunday that damaging wind gusts and hail were the main points of concern.
Conditions through the remainder of the afternoon are expected to be cloudy with a high of 81 degrees.