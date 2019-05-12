Severe thunderstorm watch May 12

Areas under a severe thunderstorm watch on Sunday, May 12, 2019, are shown in red. National Weather Service

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch Sunday for the greater Charleston area and across the tri-county region that is expected to last throughout the day and into the evening.

Counties under the watch in southeast South Carolina are: Allendale, Beaufot, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton and Jasper.

Forecasters said showers and thunderstorms are likely, mostly after 5 p.m., which could bring some flooding in lowlying areas, as up to a half an inch of rain could accumulate. The service said in a storm advisory report on Sunday that damaging wind gusts and hail were the main points of concern.

Conditions through the remainder of the afternoon are expected to be cloudy with a high of 81 degrees.

Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.

