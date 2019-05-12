Severe thunderstorm watch May 12

Areas under a severe thunderstorm watch on Sunday, May 12, 2019, are shown in red. National Weather Service

The greater Charleston area was largely spared Sunday from what forecasters dubbed a potential severe weather threat.

The National Weather Service on Sunday evening canceled a severe thunderstorm watch that was originally forecast to remain in effect through 9 p.m.

Overnight, some showers could still move over the region, though there is no indication conditions could become severe. 

"Through the rest of the night, (expect) widely scattered showers that could be lingering toward daybreak tomorrow (Monday)," said Neil Dixon, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

Any rainfall that comes around then, he added, is not expected to coincide with high tide and does not pose a threat for serious flooding.

"All in all, it's not going to be stormy as it has been," Dixon said.

Earlier, in the late afternoon and early evening, short-lived showers — moderate at times — fell intermittently in the West Ashley and James Island areas before moving onto the peninsula. In West Ashley, there were some reports of downed trees following high wind gusts. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Tags

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporality removed comments from articles while we work on a new and improved commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.