Severe storms roll over SC, bringing potential flooding and tornado threat

Severe weather arrived in South Carolina late Thursday afternoon, with the potential for flood rising in the Lowcountry after 1 to 1/2 inches of rain fell.
The National Weather Service issued an advisory indicating that flooding was possible in southern sections of Charleston County. The advisory expires at 5 p.m.
A tornado warning was also issued earlier in the day for a portion of the Upstate, including northeastern Spartanburg County and northwestern Cherokee County, lasting until 3:15 p.m. A warning usually means weather radar has indicated a tornado, but twisters cannot be confirmed until an on-the-ground survey of damage is conducted.
Broken segments of a long-rolling front were approaching the state from two points — thunderstorms spread from Beaufort to Charleston region at the coast, and scattered over the Upstate, pushing east in an organized line from Greenville.
In Charleston, a line of stronger winds and atmospheric instability behind the approaching showers may still fuel more serious weather, said Michael Emlaw, a meteorologist with the Weather Service.
The main risk is high winds, which could gust in excess of 60 mph. Emlaw said some tornadoes are still possible, but "it does appear the threat for significant tornadoes (of EF2 or higher) has decreased."
At one point, 27 counties along the Upstate and southern half of the state's coastal plain were under a tornado watch, meaning the ingredients were present in the atmosphere for a tornado to form. But by 4:30 p.m., only Charleston and Berkeley Counties remained under the alert.
The line of storms had already travelled hundreds of miles since Wednesday, as it ripped east from Louisiana. The front spurred 27 unconfirmed reports of possible tornadoes, mostly centered over Mississippi and Alabama.
At least two people were hurt when an apparent tornado struck southwest Alabama, destroying a house. Teams fanned out over 12 counties there on Thursday, checking to confirm twister reports.
Additional damage was reported in Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi, where video showed an apparent tornado at Brookhaven. High winds blew down signs and trees in northeast Texas, and hailstones the size of baseballs were reported near the Alabama-Mississippi line, the Weather Service said.
Check back for more on this developing story.
Natalie Walters contributed reporting from Greenville. The Associated Press contributed reporting from Birmingham, Ala.