Severe storms roll over SC, bringing flooding to Charleston as tornado threat eases

A severe weather threat that forecasters said could have spawned tornadoes in several sections of South Carolina mostly didn't deliver, but a cloudburst on the back end of the storm flooded streets in downtown Charleston.

At about 4:15 p.m. March 18, a powerful squall swept through the Holy City, swamping the medical district within minutes. A weather station near the district recorded more than 2 inches within an hour. Floodwaters coursed down busy Calhoun Street, spilling into nearby neighborhoods, where residents dashed to move their cars away from rising waters.

By 5 p.m., water levels were thigh-deep on low-lying spots of Ashley Avenue. The sky quickly cleared afterward as waters slowly drained, with the city closing several flooded streets.

The flooding was a surprise for a system forecast well in advance that meteorologists had expected to be damaging due to wind, not water.

On March 17, a rare "moderate" threat of severe weather was issued for most of South Carolina, with the National Weather Service warning of the potential for strong winds, hail and significant tornadoes as strong as EF2, or 111 mph.

Many schools and governments, including lawmakers in the Legislature, were cautious about the weather outlook and opted to cancel meetings and events. School districts in the Midlands and Lowcountry, with plenty of practice from the coronavirus pandemic, told students to attend class virtually.

The atmospheric setup looked like a classic one for the spring systems that have historically brought twisters to South Carolina — a fast-moving cold front colliding with moist, warm and potentially unstable air in the way. A similar scenario brought several tornadoes through the state last April, including one that reached 175 mph, or EF4 strength, in Hampton County.

While 27 counties were under a tornado watch at one point, the threat mostly did not materialize, and weather forecasts got less severe throughout the day.

By the afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center removed its last warning of a moderate chance of severe weather around the Myrtle Beach area.

"It does appear the threat for significant tornadoes (of EF2 or higher) has decreased," said Michael Emlaw, a meteorologist with the Weather Service.

At 6 p.m., the last tornado watch ended in the Lowcountry.

Two tornado warnings, which are usually issued if radar indicates rotation in a storm, were issued for a swath of the Upstate, including Gaffney and for a portion of York County. As of 5 p.m., no damage reports had indicated that an actual tornado touched down.

But in one case, straight-line winds were strong enough to take down several trees north of Chappells, in Newberry County.

Broken segments of a long-rolling front approached the state from two points. Thunderstorms spread from Beaufort to Charleston on the coast, before exiting offshore. A more organized line of storms pushed east across the Upstate from Greenville, spawning the tornado warnings before exiting into North Carolina.

No serious damage or injuries were immediately reported in the early evening in North Carolina from storms near High Point and Charlotte, which both had tornado warnings.

The line of storms had already traveled hundreds of miles since March 17, as it ripped east from the Texas-Louisiana border. The front spurred 27 unconfirmed reports of possible tornadoes that day, mostly centered over Mississippi and Alabama.

At least two people were hurt when an apparent tornado struck southwest Alabama, destroying a house. Teams fanned out over 12 counties there on March 18, checking to confirm twister reports.

Additional damage was reported in Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi, where video showed an apparent tornado at Brookhaven. High winds blew down signs and trees in northeast Texas, and hailstones the size of baseballs were reported near the Alabama-Mississippi line, the Weather Service said.

Gregory Yee and Tony Bartelme contributed reporting from Charleston, and Natalie Walters from Greenville. The Associated Press contributed reporting from Birmingham, Ala.