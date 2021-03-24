Several shot in North Charleston fight, Dorchester deputies searching for suspects

NORTH CHARLESTON — Dorchester County deputies spent the morning of March 24 checking for injuries and evidence after a fight ended with gunfire outside a bar.

According to an incident report, a bartender at JC's Bar and Grill, 3752 Ashley Phosphate Road, called 911 about 2 a.m. to report about 20 people fighting in the parking lot. Deputies rushed to the area and found several people in the parking lot and several vehicles speeding off.

One victim, who saw officers as she rushed back to her car from an adjacent lot where she'd taken shelter, told deputies she'd been walking toward the bar to meet friends when she heard several gunshots.

The woman's friends had both left, one of them driving the other to the hospital so doctors could treat what they believed was a gunshot wound to her leg.

First responders combed the area for more victims, but didn't find anyone. However, bullets had shattered a floor-to-ceiling window at the H&R Block location in the strip mall.

And parked out front, a red Volkswagon Jetta had both passenger-side windows shot out. Nearby, another victim had left a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee in the lot, pierced by a bullet that had traveled through both rear windows.

Investigators haven't identified any suspects or made arrests, but were still speaking with witnesses and processing forensic evidence later in the day.

The incident report said North Charleston police also responded to the shooting scene.

While dispatch was told of about 20 people fighting in the parking lot, it's unclear what led to the shooting or exactly how many people were involved. Deputies haven't released any more details about their findings.