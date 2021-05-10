Several people injured in fight, stabbing, shooting on King Street

Charleston police are investigating a series of violent incidents that left several people injured on King Street in the early-morning hours of May 9.

An officer on routine patrol about 2:30 a.m. noticed a large fight involving numerous people at King and Cannon streets, according to an incident report. The officer turned on his lights and siren, got out of his patrol vehicle and ran toward the fight.

As he tried to pull a man off another, several bystanders started to grab at the man and officer, saying "we got this," the report said. Several people started trying to interfere with the officer's attempt to detain the man.

"I was quickly overwhelmed by the crowd, at which time I deployed my (pepper) spray at multiple members of the crowd," the report said.

Bystanders backed away and the officer was able to push two men who were fighting apart, but one of the men turned and kicked the officer in the chest, the report said. The officer chased down and tackled the man who kicked him and took him into custody with the help of other officers who'd arrived.

The officer detained two other men because they were wearing "almost identical clothing and identical hairstyles," and was unable to tell who the victim was," the report said. The officer later reviewed his body camera recording and sorted out which man was the victim.

The victim told police he "began to have words" with one of the suspects outside of King Street Public House, 549 King St., the report said. When the group got to King and Cannon streets, one of the men hit the victim in the face and the fight started.

The victim told police he didn't want to press charges, the report said.

One of the suspects was charged with public disorderly conduct because he started a fight on a public street that drew a large crowd, the report said.

About 3 a.m., several people arrived at Medical University Hospital saying they were stabbed, the report said. Police connected the stabbing to the earlier street fight.

A woman told police she was near Public House when she saw that her cousin had been stabbed several times, the report said. She drove her cousin and another woman who also had been stabbed to the hospital.

Officers spoke with the two victims, who told them they were with a large group on King Street between Public House and Spring Street when the fight broke out, the report said. One of the victims told police she was near a U-Haul parking lot at King and Spring when her cousin started fighting with another man and the incident escalated. At some point, she was stabbed once and the other woman was stabbed several times.

About 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of King Street for a report of gunshots, the report said.

When they arrived, they found several victims between 549 King St. and 517 King St., the report said. Victims were taken to Medical University Hospital. Their conditions were not known on May 10.

Officials are still working to find out if the shooting is related to the other incidents.

Further information was not available on May 10. Police are working to determine who was involved, why the incident broke out and whether any additional suspects remain at large.