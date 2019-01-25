Several railroad crossings in North Charleston will close for maintenance work next week.
Crossings at Remount Road and Aviation Avenue will close Monday for four hours, but not at once, North Charleston city officials said.
On Tuesday, Ashley Phosphate Road will close. No time frame was given for the closure. Motorists will be detoured to Northside Drive, Weber Boulevard then to Palmetto Commerce Parkway.
Work on the Ladson Road crossing is anticipated for Thursday.
The closures will not be overnight.
Virginia-based Norfolk Southern Corp. in December promised city leaders it would provide a solution for unfinished maintenance work at the Ashley Phosphate Road crossing. The city had complained that the uneven and bumpy crossing was causing accidents and damage to vehicles.
A spokeswoman for the company said at the time that Norfolk Southern is replacing 14.4 miles of rail between Charleston and Summerville and that the work will happen as a multi-step process that could take several weeks or longer.