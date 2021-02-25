Several Dorchester District 2 transportation employees quarantined after COVID-19 case

SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester District 2 is assuring parents that bus services will not be interrupted with 14 staff members in quarantine for exposure to COVID-19.

Out of the 14 quarantined employees, most were not drivers, according to officials.

The staff members were asked to quarantine after one employee tested positive for the virus; it was the 17th reported case of COVID-19 in the department this school year.

"It certainly is not crippling the department," said Pat Raynor, a spokeswoman with the district. "It is not impacting transportation or bus operations at all.”

The district's transportation department has about 220 employees, from office workers to monitors for special needs students to bus drivers.

Transportation Director Steve Schope said outside of a pandemic, the department is usually beset with staff absences this time of year because of the cold and flu season, so it's familiar territory.

The district also is training and recruiting drivers to increase its pool of substitutes.

DD2 high school and middle school students returned to in-person classes five days a week on Feb. 22. For the transportation department it means more students using buses compared to earlier in the school year.

Prior to their full in-person return, students were under a hybrid schedule in which they spent half of the week physically at school and the other half doing virtual classes.

DD2 has 16,834 students physically in school and 7,806 remaining in its virtual academy, a program where students continue to attend school from home.

“The virtual academy took away a pretty sizeable group of students that had ridden in the past," Schope said.

Right now, bus ridership is about 60 percent of usual, according to Schope. This helps since the state requires buses don't go beyond a 67 percent capacity, he said.

Officials are prepared to either merge routes or have buses make multiple trips if too many drivers are out. The district does not see that being necessary.