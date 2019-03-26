Several railroad crossings in Charleston County will close for maintenance in the coming weeks.
Closures will begin 6 a.m. Sunday and last for three to five days at a time, said officials with Southern Commercial Development LLC, which works with railroad company CSX Corp.
The first round of closures will take place at crossings on Huguenin Avenue and Meeting Street. The final closure will begin April 10. Traffic will be rerouted and officials noted that dates are subject to change due to weather or other conditions.
Crossings at Kings Street Extension, Summerville Avenue, Azalea Drive, Misroon Street, Accabee Street and Dorchester Road are scheduled to close, as well.
Railroad maintenance schedules have been a point of frustration for North Charleston city officials. In January, after Virginia-based Norfolk Southern Corp. closed down an Ashley Phosphate Road crossing for maintenance during rush hour, Mayor Keith Summey released a video where he complained the company didn't consider the inconvenience it posed motorists.
"I couldn’t be more upset about Norfolk Southern’s attitude to the people of the Greater Charleston area," Summey said in the video. "They don’t care. That’s wrong.”
The company said at the time that railroad maintenance work must be done during the day for safety reasons.
Southern Commercial Development acknowledged the inconvenience that closing the crossings will cause. It aims to address those concerns by keeping public officials and residents updated on the maintenance schedules.
“We try to do it as painless as possible," said Erika Elmore, assistant manager with Southern Commercial Development. "(Maintenance) has to be done. But it can really throw people for a loop. We totally empathize with that.”