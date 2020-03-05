Several Charleston area roads closed due to flooding; libraries, animal shelter shut doors

Flooding caused by consistent rainfall on Thursday prompted officials in the Charleston area to close some roads. Among them:
In Charleston
- Ogier Street at Calhoun Street (Ogier was closed but one lane of Calhoun in each direction remained passable);
- Coming Street from Beaufain Street to Montagu Street;
- Ashley Street at Bennett Street;
- Washington Street between Laurens Street at Hasell Street;
- Eastbound Calhoun Street at Rutledge Avenue;
- King Street at Huger Streets;
- Barre Street at Montagu Street;
- Barre Street at Wentworth Street;
- Sheppard Street between Rutledge Avenue and Septima P. Clark Expressway;
- Gadsden Street at Bennett Street;
- Ashley Avenue between Tradd Street and Broad Street;
- Ashley Avenue north of Calhoun Street (MUSC barricaded).
In addition, the Septima P. Clark Parkway near Bogard Street and Rosemont Street also was flooded.
The West Ashley Library at 45 Windermere Blvd. was being closed at 3 p.m. Thursday because of the area's flooding problem. The Charleston County library system said book drops would close, but overdue fines would be waived.
The Edisto Library was closing at 2 p.m.
The Dorchester Paws animal shelter also closed on Thursday. Workers were trying to keep the 258 animals at its campus on Paws Lane in Summerville safe, the shelter said in an emailed statement.
The National Weather Service in Charleston noted on Thursday that conditions were favorable for periods of heavy rainfall through the afternoon, with another inch or more expected.
An alert from the weather service said the excessive rainfall in the Lowcountry could produce flash flooding in some areas. Strong to severe thunderstorms were forecast through 6 p.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
