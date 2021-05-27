Settlement on the horizon for challenges to Long Savannah's wetland permits in Charleston

Administrative challenges to the sprawling Long Savannah development have been dropped, and the builders and three environmental groups who opposed them seem to be headed toward a resolution.

Long Savannah is a yearslong effort to place a mix of homes, businesses and conserved land at the edge of the city of Charleston in West Ashley. It comprises 3,000 acres with rights to construct 4,500 homes, and was originally held up as a "green" development, in part because roughly half the acreage is parkland.

Last year, state regulators at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control approved a permit that would have let developers destroy 200 acres of wetlands in the process. That was the permit that three groups, represented by two environmental law firms, had challenged.

The groups said then that developers needed to make more of an effort to avoid these sensitive areas, which provide valuable wildlife habitat and help soak up floodwaters. Opponents also pointed out the flooding problems that already exist in the area, which is drained by narrow Church Creek.

But now, challenges to the permits in the state's Administrative Law Court, which reviews the decisions of state agencies, have been withdrawn, and a settlement is under discussion, said Mary Shahid, an attorney for the developers.

Early details were not available. "We’re working with everybody on a settlement, but it’s not finalized yet, and we want to present it as a group, not individually," Shahid said.

Lorraine Chow, a spokeswoman for the South Carolina Environmental Law Project, said in an email, "the parties are continuing to work towards a resolution." SCELP is representing two of the challengers, Sierra Club and the South Carolina Wildlife Federation.

Catherine Wannamaker, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, said it's likely the settlement would end not only challenges to state-approved permits, but also to a still-pending permit application to the Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps manages a federal wetland protection program. SELC is representing Charleston Waterkeeper, the last group challenging the development.

It's unclear exactly when a final agreement will be struck, but the case had been scheduled for trial in the ALC next week, before it was withdrawn.