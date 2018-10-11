MONCKS CORNER — It’s just before noon Tuesday, and most inmates in the dorm-style room at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center are still lying in their beds, makeshift eye masks covering their faces to block out the fluorescent lights and disguise whether they are truly asleep or merely lost in thought.
A couple guys talk quietly in their bunks while two inmates sitting at a round metal table anchored in the center of the room concentrate on a game of chess. The wall-mounted TV plays an episode of “Intervention,” an A&E docuseries that follows the lives of addicts and their families.
Stack-A-Bunk temporary beds fill most of the open floor space, leaving little room to walk around.
This morning, 74 men woke up in a housing unit meant to hold 32 inmates.
“I used to jokingly say, ‘If you can see the floor, there’s room for more,’” said center director Randy Demory. “I don’t say that any more. We’re at the point where you can’t see the floor. It’s just way too many people.”
The detention center officially has 291 beds. On Tuesday, it housed 482 inmates, 20 shy of the all-time high of 502 inmates that it held one day last month.
And that doesn’t include the 40 violent offenders that were shipped off last year to the Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County. Berkeley pays $55 per person per day — more than $800,000 annually — for their accommodations.
Like the rest of Berkeley County, the jail is feeling the pinch of a growing population.
“I look at the jail overcrowding as just a continual problem of what we see in the rest of the county: overwhelming growth, little infrastructure and inadequate facilities to handle the public’s demand,” said Sheriff Duane Lewis.
County Council is well aware of the issue. Several councilmen recently toured the facility, and on Monday, members met in closed session to hear an update on legal and security issues with the jail.
“With council’s help, we are starting to move in a direction toward making a decision of what to do,” Lewis said. “It’s my job to make sure they have the right information, and it’s up to them to decide how we’re going to fund it.”
But he said he is not going to tell his deputies to arrest fewer people.
“The jail is overcrowded because of proactive police work, aggressively going after drug dealers and people with illegal firearms, burglars, robbers,” the sheriff said. “That’s been our focus since I stepped in this door. We haven’t let up, and we won’t.”
Prioritizing
The situation is serious, said Councilman Josh Whitley, chairman of the Finance Committee.
“It is not surprising that in a county with our explosive growth we are experiencing growing pains such as this,” he said. “We are taking a strong look at what needs to be done.”
The jail crowding is just another item on a long “to-do” list incoming County Supervisor Johnny Cribb plans to tackle when he takes office in January.
“Right now I’ve got people saying we need a new courthouse, we need to expand the county office building, we need a new 911 center and we need to expand the jail,” he said. “I’m not sure that we have a capital plan that’s been looked at comprehensively, so that’s something that I’ll do as soon as I get there. We’ve got to determine what the priorities are and how we’re going to pay for it.”
Detention centers are built to hold those awaiting bail or a trial, as is the case with the majority of the detainees at Hill-Finklea. In theory, inmates are moved quickly through the system, staying for six months or less.
In reality, overworked prosecutors push cases through the system as quickly as they can, but the average stay in Berkeley County's jail is almost eight months. Detainees with minor, nonviolent offenses often are released on personal recognizance bonds, and those wanting to plead guilty are processed as quickly as possible.
Despite a $10 million 2010 addition that doubled its space, the jail has one of the lowest numbers of jail beds per capita in the state: 1.38 per 1,000 residents, according to the Sheriff’s Office. That’s well under the state’s average of 2.81 beds per 1,000 people in the 41 counties that have jails.
“The size of the jail simply is not fitting for Berkeley County’s violence and crime-arrest rate,” said 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson.
The county not only needs a new jail but also more office space, prosecutors, public defenders and court time, she said. In this year’s budget, County Council added a prosecutor to help deal with the case load, but even that will not be enough.
“The math demonstrates the problem,” she said. “Last fiscal year we received over 4,578 warrants with only about 20 weeks of court. Think about that. To move only what came into our office, we would have had to dispose of about 228 cases per week of court or 45 per day.”
Berkeley seems to be the only local county facing such a crowding issue.
In 2016, Dorchester County opened a new facility that more than doubled the capacity to 350 (current numbers were unavailable Wednesday) and Charleston County's 2010 expansion increased space from 661 inmates to 1,917. Its population hovers around 1,100 to 1,200 inmates a day.
Too many people, too little space
Cram together a bunch of people in a small space and you’ve got a situation that could pose a threat to the inmates, the 94 officers and civilians who work there and the public at large, Lewis said.
In 2017, 32 inmates were cited for assaulting or attempting to assault jail staff, and another 85 were cited for assaulting or attempting to assault another inmate.
When the most recent expansion was planned, about half the jail’s population was family court offenders, “deadbeat dads” or men who owed alimony or child support, so officials planned for the new space to be occupied by those who needed minimum security.
But with the advent of new programs designed to help those men get current on their debts, the jail now houses less than 10 family court inmates.
“We inherited a building that was constructed with a bunch of lightweights in mind and because we don’t have any lightweights, that building is full of medium weights,” Demory said.
Many of the incarcerated are accused of dealing drugs, carrying illegal weapons or committing assault.
And they're all being watched by one officer, who watches and listens to them on surveillance monitors from a control room when not walking among them.
“Officer presence is our watchword,” Demory said. “If you don’t have a presence, you don’t have control.”
The facility has no meeting space for continuing education classes or groups like Alcoholics Anonymous and no dedicated infirmary.
The laundry runs almost around the clock to keep up with the volumes of uniforms, sheets and blankets that, once clean, are stored on shelves and industrial laundry carts lining the hallways.
Lunch is served in brown bags because the dishwashers are still running to clean the trays from breakfast.
Families attending bond hearings are jammed into a small room where the victims stand just feet away from the suspects. The two private rooms for lawyers to meet with clients are small portable pods in a hallway.
There are no public restrooms for visitors, who must instead go to the gas station down the street.
“The building just does not suit the needs," Lewis said. “The more people that pile in here increases what we have to do with our limited resources. So I’m thankful that we are trying to move in the right direction.”