Serious collision in Mount Pleasant shuts Coleman Blvd for hours; both directions now open

Mount Pleasant police say a dump truck overturned on Coleman Boulevard near Shem Creek, blocking traffic in both directions for hours.
The roadway was reopened in both directions about 1:20 p.m. and all lanes were back in operation on Coleman just after 2 p.m.
Traffic had been shut down from Live Oak Drive to Pelzer Drive since the 10:09 a.m. crash. A police spokesman couldn't confirm any specifics.
Paramedics and authorities holding up white sheets have been spotted at the scene of the accident. Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes.
