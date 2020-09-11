You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Serious collision in Mount Pleasant shuts Coleman Blvd for hours; both directions now open

  • Updated
Mount Pleasant crash
Buy Now

Mount Pleasant police said an overturned dump truck has blocked both directions of Coleman boulevard near Shem Creek. A spokesman said it was unclear if anyone was seriously injured. Andrew Whitaker/Staff

Mount Pleasant police say a dump truck overturned on Coleman Boulevard near Shem Creek, blocking traffic in both directions for hours.

The roadway was reopened in both directions about 1:20 p.m. and all lanes were back in operation on Coleman just after 2 p.m.

Traffic had been shut down from Live Oak Drive to Pelzer Drive since the 10:09 a.m. crash. A police spokesman couldn't confirm any specifics. 

Paramedics and authorities holding up white sheets have been spotted at the scene of the accident. Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Jerrel Floyd at 843-937-5558. Follow him on Twitter @jfloyd134.

Tags

Jerrel Floyd is an Alabama raised reporter who covers Summerville and Dorchester County for The Post and Courier.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News