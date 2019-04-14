Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 79F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.