COLUMBIA — State senators grilled several people on Thursday about the South Carolina Conservation Bank's decision to nominate a former state lawmaker to be the agency's next director, claiming the decision was made to "lobby the legislature."
The former lawmaker, Rep. Mike Pitts, R-Laurens, was hand-picked last November to be the next leader of the Conservation Bank, which preserves property and landmarks such as the iconic Angel Oak on Johns Island.
But several senators, who are responsible for confirming agency directors, wanted to know why Pitts was chosen over several dozen other people for the job. And they pressured Michael McShane, one of the Conservation Bank's board members, to answer whether Pitts' was chosen specifically for his connections in the halls of the Statehouse.
"In Mike McShane's view, the number one priority for the director was to regain the trust of the General Assembly in order for dedicated funding to come back to the Conservation Bank," McShane said, referring to himself in the third person.
"So, I mean, his number one qualification would be his ability to lobby the General Assembly?" said Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia. "Is that what you're telling me?"
Sen. Thomas McElveen, D-Sumter, pointed out that there are several qualifications for whomever becomes the Conservation Bank's executive director, but their ability to peddle influence in the statehouse ins't one of them.
The testy hearing is somewhat uncharacteristic in the legislature, where former lawmakers are often confirmed for state positions with few questions asked.
Harpootlian, however, interogatted Pitts about his record in the legislature last year, acussing him of casting votes on issues related to the Conservation Bank after he was approached about taking over as executive director.
Harpootlian, who joined the Senate last year, presented evidence that Pitts recused himself from a vote on a budget-related issue with the Conservation Bank in March 2018. Pitts confirmed he'd already been approached about leading the agency at that point.
But later that year, legislative records show Pitts voting on other bills related to the Conservation Bank. That included a vote against a proposal that would have banned state lawmakers from serving as the Conservation Bank's executive director until they've been out of office for more than a year.
That proposal was eventually removed by negotiators for the House and Senate, allowing Pitts to apply for the job.
"You voted against that amendment you did not recuse yourself," Harpootlian said, confronting Pitts with the legislative records. "Isn't that correct?"
Pitts agreed the documents showed him voting against that bill. But he suggested it could be a mistake with the record or a malfunction with the electronic voting machines that lawmakers use in the House.
"I'm not sure I voted on that," Pitts said.
"You pushed the button," Harpootlian said.
"I don't know that I did," Pitts said.
"Isn't it a crime for someone else to push your button?" Harpootlian said. "Are you alleging that somebody came by and voted for you?"
Pitts ultimately relented admitting that he could have voted on the issue, but that he doesn't remember doing so.
The Senate panel ended the hearing Thursday morning before they could vote on Pitts' nomination. But they plan to meet again this afternoon.