Senate votes to confirm longtime Charleston County attorney as US district court judge

A longtime Charleston County government attorney appointed by outgoing President Donald Trump to become a federal judge was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, making him the only Black man serving on South Carolina’s U.S. District Court.

Joe Dawson III was confirmed in a 56-39 Senate vote, meaning a fair number of Democrats supported him. The former county lawyer had major allies in Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, R-S.C., who advocated for him from his nomination through the Judiciary committee hearings.

"He is a lifelong servant of South Carolina, and I have no doubt he will be an excellent federal judge serving on South Carolina's District Court," Scott said in a statement. "I am proud to have nominated Joe and am grateful to my colleagues for supporting his nomination."

Last week, Graham moved Dawson’s nomination along following a 15-7 vote from the committee. Some Democrats, such as Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse from Rhode Island, crossed party lines to support the Charleston attorney.

During Wednesday's vote, Dawson received a larger margin of yes votes compared to other judicial nominees that were up for confirmation.

University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias said Dawson's successful confirmation is a testament to how much Scott and Graham have supported the attorney.

"I think some Democrats think Graham has done a reasonable job as Judiciary chairman," Tobias said. "It was touch and go for some nominations, but there was plenty of margin for Dawson here, which really speaks to Graham and Scott."

Dawson still has to be sworn in and he may not be assigned any cases until 2021.

Dawson’s spot was the only open court seat among the state’s 10 federal district judgeships. Five of the state’s current district judges were nominated by Democrats and four by Republicans.

Previously, he had served as the Charleston County attorney for more than two decades. Scott worked with Dawson when the Republican senator was a member of County Council earlier in his political career.

Dawson graduated from The Citadel, Class of 1991, and received his law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law. He has no experience as a judge on his resume, which is not uncommon for many federal judicial appointments.