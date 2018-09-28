WASHINGTON - Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., one of the key holdouts on Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh's confirmation, announced Friday morning that he would support him after more than eight hours of testimony from Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused the nominee of assaulting her.

His statement comes ahead of a key Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Kavanaugh's nomination Friday. In a statement, Flake called Ford's testimony before the committee "compelling," and Kavanaugh's response "persuasive."

"I wish that I could express the confidence that some of my colleagues have conveyed about what either did or did not happen in the early 1980s, but I left the hearing yesterday with as much doubt as certainty," Flake said. "What I do know is that our system of justice affords a presumption of innocence to the accused, absent corroborating evidence. That is what binds us to the rule of law."

With Flake's support, the Judiciary Committee - which includes 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats - is expected to vote along party lines Friday afternoon to advance Kavanaugh's nomination a day after hearing riveting testimony from the judge and Ford.

The full chamber plans to hold a crucial procedural vote on Saturday, with Republican leaders vowing confirmation of Trump's nominee by early next week. Flake's support could signal other undecided senators are breaking in Kavanaugh's direction.

As of mid-morning Friday, two Republicans and one Democrat with potential swing votes - Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va. - remained silent about their plans.

Shortly after the Judiciary Committee convened, the panel voted down a motion on party lines by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., to subpoena Mark Judge, a high school classmate of Kavanaugh. Ford has alleged Judge witnessed the assault.

The committee then voted, again along party lines, to decide on Kavanaugh's nomination at 1:30 p.m. The votes prompted outrage from Democrats.

"This is just totally ridiculous. What a railroad job," said Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii.

Several Senate Democrats - including Blumenthal, Hirono, Sen. Kamala Harris, Calif., and Sheldon Whitehouse, R.I. - walked out in protest. Whitehouse later returned.

In a letter to the Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Judge wrote that he did not recall the events described by Ford in her testimony and never saw Kavanaugh act the way she described. Judge said that he does not want to testify and that he avoids public speaking because he struggles with depression and anxiety as a recovering alcoholic and cancer survivor.

Underscoring the acrimony surrounding Friday's proceedings, a dozen House Democratic women who gathered to watch the Judiciary Committee stood up in the room in protest.

Senators on both sides of the aisle took turns giving their reasons for supporting or opposing Kavanaugh, many in impassioned terms.

"He's does not have the veracity or temperment for a lifetime appointment to our nation's highest court," Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., said of Kavanaugh, adding that the sexual assault allegations have also created a cloud over the nomination.

"I've never heard a more compelling defense of one's honor and integrity," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., countered, referring to Kavanaugh's peformance at Thursday's hearing.

Prior to the meeting, White House officials fanned out across morning television shows to tout Kavanaugh's fiery performance in Thursday's hearing and press the Senate to vote.

"I think he was incredibly powerful and very clear," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said of Kavanaugh during an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America."

She suggested that Ford was mistaken about her attacker and said Kavanaugh has "been unequivocal since Day One that this did not take place by him."

In the full chamber, where Republicans hold a 51-to-49 majority, Kavanaugh can only afford to lose the support of one GOP senator if all Democrats vote against him and Vice President Pence breaks a tie.

During a television appearance Friday morning before the committee vote, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he is "optimistic we'll confirm the judge."

Asked about Republican holdouts on "Fox & Friends," Cornyn said, "They have not publicly committed, but we've been engaging in personal texts, conversations, face-to-face visits. It's the norm for how thing happen here. . . . I respect their right to make their own announcement, which I'm sure they'll do in due course."

The votes of a couple of red-state Democrats have also been in play.

Late Thursday, one of them, Sen. Doug Jones, Ala., said in a tweet that he would vote no if the chamber presses ahead with consideration of Kavanaugh the day after hearing from Ford, whom Jones said he found "credible & courageous."

With her voice shaking at times, Ford described in stark detail Thursday being pinned on a bed at a house party by a drunken Kavanaugh, who she said groped her, tried to take off her clothes and put his hand over her mouth to stifle her screams. She said she was "100 percent" certain that Kavanaugh was her attacker.

In his tweet, Jones repeated a call for the Senate to postpone the vote and hear from Judge, who Ford said was in the room when Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her in 1982.

"What message will we send to our daughters & sons, let alone sexual assault victims?" Jones said in his tweet. "The message I will send is this - I vote no. #RightSideofHistory"

Other Democrats echoed Jones's argument.

"Any senator who votes to confirm Judge Kavanaugh after Dr. Ford's testimony is telling our country exactly this: the experiences of women don't matter," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said in a Friday morning tweet. "Their trauma doesn't matter. Their stories and their voices don't matter."

Late Thursday, the American Bar Association, which had previously rated Kavanaugh "well-qualified" for the Supreme Court, called on the Judiciary Committee to halt the confirmation vote, saying it should not move forward until an FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against him can be completed.

During her appearance on ABC, Sanders suggested that was unnecessary, saying the FBI has conducted six previous background checks on Kavanaugh for federal positions.

"These allegations took place long before any of those background checks would have taken place," she said, adding that senators had asked questions Thursday similar to what the FBI would ask if it reopened its process.

During a meeting of all Republican senators on Thursday following the hearing, Rachel Mitchell, the outside counsel who is a registered Republican and led the questioning of Ford for the GOP, told the senators that she would not have prosecuted the matter because there was no corroborating evidence based on what she heard Thursday, according to two Republican officials familiar with her comments.

Republicans have rebuffed repeated requests from Democrats to call other witnesses who might have corroborated Ford's account and also rejected Democratic calls for an FBI investigation.

Several of the senators who have not declared a position on Kavanaugh held a brief meeting in a private office Thursday in the Capitol building after the hearing.

Exiting the meeting with Collins, Flake and Murkowski, Manchin said he did not know what the others would do.

"Nobody told me what decision they made," he said. "Nobody has."

Sens. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., and Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., who supported previous Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil M. Gorsuch along with Manchin, have also not said how they would vote on Kavanaugh.

During Thursday's hearing, Kavanaugh angrily assailed Democrats for pushing what he said were false charges to "blow me up and take me down."

The 53-year-old federal judge was often tearful and paused for gulps of water as he spoke about the toll that the allegations by Ford and two other women have taken on his wife, his children, his parents and his friends.

"This has destroyed my family and my good name," he said, adding: "This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election."

Cornyn told the reporters Thursday night that the Judiciary Committee will vote on Kavanaugh's nomination as planned on Friday, with procedural votes on Saturday and Monday and a final confirmation vote on Tuesday.

As he left the Capitol on Thursday night, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said, "The committee's going to vote in the morning, and we're going to move forward."

As Senate Republicans pressed ahead with Kavanaugh's nomination, they had no apparent plans to hear from two other accusers.

Deborah Ramirez, a classmate of Kavanaugh's at Yale University, told the New Yorker magazine that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party when they were both first-year students.

Julie Swetnick, a Washington resident, said in a declaration that Kavanaugh was physically abusive toward girls in high school and present at a house party in 1982 where she says she was the victim of a "gang" rape. She is being represented by Michael Avenatti, whose clients also include Stormy Daniels, the adult-film actress who was paid to remain silent about an alleged decade-old affair with Trump.

"Because @realDonaldTrump and the Senate Republicans refuse to allow my client Julie Swetnick to testify, we will be taking her story directly to the American people this weekend," Avenatti said in a Friday morning tweet. "This is about a search for the truth. Details to follow."

The Washington Post's Robert Barnes and Elise Viebeck contributed to this report.