Semiautomatic rifles used in killing of North Charleston teen, court records state

NORTH CHARLESTON — Two teenagers allegedly used semiautomatic rifles to fatally shoot a 16-year-old boy last month at a playground, according to newly filed court records.
Framon De'Angelo Frasier Jr. is charged with murder, attempted murder and a firearm offense on allegations he shot Jaquez Butler on June 22.
A co-defendant, Israel Malachi Robinson, was arrested earlier this month on the same charges.
Court records filed in Frasier's case allege both Frasier, 18, and Robinson, 19, used AR-style rifles in the shooting.
Asked whether the weapons have been recovered, North Charleston police spokesman Harve Jacobs said July 10 the case is still be investigated. Because of that, detectives were not prepared to release an itemized evidence list.
North Charleston police officers were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. to the area of 3754 Old Pine Circle for reports of a possible shooting victim, according to a criminal affidavit.
Officers found Butler in a nearby playground, where he was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Detectives located a witness who was with the victim at the time. The witness told detectives a tall, slender male dressed in a black hooded shirt, blue basketball shorts and a mask opened fire on him and Butler with an AR-style rifle while they were at the playground, the affidavit states.
He said as he was fleeing, he heard shots from a different direction, which lead him to believe there were two shooters.
A preliminary examination of shell casings at the scene also suggested two weapons were fired at the scene, the affidavit states.
Witnesses and surveillance footage indicated the suspects fled in a golden-colored Nissan Altima, the affidavit states.
Shortly before the shooting, the same vehicle was parked outside a convenience store around the corner from the scene. In surveillance footage, Frasier is seen at the store wearing clothing matching the description of the shooting suspect, the affidavit states.
A witness told detectives both the passenger and driver of the vehicle were armed with AR-style rifles while at the store.
Robinson allegedly admitted in a statement to police he was the driver of the Nissan Altima seen at the scene of the shooting. He also admitted he was with Frasier, and they were both armed with rifles, the affidavit states.
Both Robinson and Frasier waived their bond hearings.