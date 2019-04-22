An overturned semi-truck sprawled across two lanes stymied traffic for hours Monday along westbound Interstate 26.
S.C. Department of Transportation traffic camera feeds showed the entire truck flipped onto the driver's side. The single-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on the Ashley Phosphate Road on-ramp, and the driver of the truck was taken to Medical University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, a S.C. Highway Patrol spokesman.
The crash snarled downtown-bound morning rush hour traffic and cause significant delays through much of the afternoon. As of 2 p.m., crews were still working to flip the trailer.
Southern also said the trailer contained multiple industrial paper rolls. Because of the weight of the rolls, the trailer could not be returned upright immediately without risking damage to the unit.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
Update: Charleston Co. Heavy duty wreckers are on the scene of the overturned tractor trailer on the I-26 WB ramp to the US 52 Connector. Crews are working to make the vehicle safe before being able to upright it. Ramp to US 52 and from Ashley Phosphate to I-26 WB remain blocked. pic.twitter.com/RvpmI8ijgb— Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) April 22, 2019