top story

See inside a SC hospital's 'honor walk' tribute to an organ donor

  • Updated
Honor Walk_02.JPG
Buy Now

Staff members of Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital line the halls for an "honor walk" on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, for Jamie Hutchinson as he's taken to the operating room to donate organs that will be used to save others. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Staff members of Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital lined the halls on the way to the operating room Wednesday for an "honor walk."

They were paying respects as Jamie Hutchinson was being taken to surgery to donate organs that will be used to save others. 

His father James spoke for his 33-year-old son: "This heart that you are receiving is big and gracious, loving and kind. It's been through love many times and still has more to give. Please take care of my precious gifts and may they see you through a full and joyful life as it should be."

According to Sharing Hope South Carolina, a procurement organization for organ and tissue recovery, about 120,000 people in the United States and over 1,000 in South Carolina are waiting for a life-saving transplant.

Honor Walk_01.JPG
Buy Now

Helen Keith reaches down to kiss her son Jamie Hutchinson goodbye as staff line the halls for an "honor walk" on his way to the operating room to donate organs that will be used to save others at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in West Ashley. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News