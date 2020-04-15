See inside a SC hospital's 'honor walk' tribute to an organ donor

Staff members of Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital lined the halls on the way to the operating room Wednesday for an "honor walk."
They were paying respects as Jamie Hutchinson was being taken to surgery to donate organs that will be used to save others.
His father James spoke for his 33-year-old son: "This heart that you are receiving is big and gracious, loving and kind. It's been through love many times and still has more to give. Please take care of my precious gifts and may they see you through a full and joyful life as it should be."
According to Sharing Hope South Carolina, a procurement organization for organ and tissue recovery, about 120,000 people in the United States and over 1,000 in South Carolina are waiting for a life-saving transplant.