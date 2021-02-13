Security officer killed in shooting at North Charleston area club

A private security guard was shot in the early hours of Feb. 13, and died before first responders arrived at the club where he worked.

Dorchester County Sheriff's Lt. Rick Carson said deputies from Dorchester and Charleston counties were called to a shooting at New Jack City just after 1:30 a.m. North Charleston firefighters and police officers also rushed to the scene, which sits on Ashley Phosphate Road near city limits.

By the time deputies arrived at the club, the security officer had died. Carson said investigators were still working on the case after sunrise.

Authorities haven't yet publicly identified the man who died, and didn't report any other injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.