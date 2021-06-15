Section of Coming Street closed in downtown Charleston after sinkhole forms

A portion of Coming Street in downtown Charleston is closed after a sinkhole opened up on June 15.

Authorities have closed Coming at Bull Street, and traffic is being diverted west on Bull, police said.

The hole is about 10 feet in diameter and 8 feet deep, police said.

Coming Street is closed at Bull Street due to a sinkhole that caused a section of the road about ten feet in diameter to collapse. The hole is about eight feet deep. Traffic is being diverted west on Bull Street, No injuries resulted from the collapse. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/Xh5sMOWHp5 — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) June 15, 2021

No injuries have been reported.

The sinkhole formed after a brick archway that forms part of Charleston's pre-Civil War drainage system collapsed, said Jack O'Toole, a city spokesman.

The largest arches were about 3 feet wide and 5 feet tall and ran under main streets such as Meeting, Calhoun and Coming. Remnants of the system still function today and help channel away rainfall, but time has taken its toll on the aging infrastructure.

Some sections of the aging system have failed before, including a high-profile incident in 1994 when a 6-foot-deep hole opened up near St. Michael’s Church. One car traveling on Meeting Street caught part of the hole and careened into the federal courthouse, while three passengers in another car ended up in the hole. One of them suffered crushed vertebrae and a fractured sternum.

The city has gradually been reinforcing sections of the arches by inserting mesh and spraying down a 3-inch layer of gunite.

On June 15, crews from the city's public service and stormwater departments, as well as police officers, are on scene, O'Toole said.

Authorities are still determining when Coming Street can safety be reopened to traffic.

This story is developing. Check back for more.