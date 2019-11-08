Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address the S.C. Corps of Cadets at The Citadel on Veterans Day Monday.
The appearance is part of the college's Greater Issues Series, which was founded in 1954 to "engage cadets’ interest and knowledge in important topics of the day," the school said in a media release.
Pompeo's Friday schedule put him in Germany where he was celebrating the 30th anniversary of the collapse of the Berlin Wall.
It was the final day of a two-day visit.
The Associated Press reported Pompeo told guests at the Koerber Stiftung think tank that the West was wrong to think that "free societies would flourish everywhere" after the end of Communism.
Pompeo's Veterans Day address will take place in McAlister Field House, but guest seating is extremely limited on first-come, first-served basis, the school said.
His remarks will be live-streamed on the college’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms.
The speaker's list from the past includes presidents, heads of state, scholars, diplomats, journalists and distinguished business and military leaders.