A second teenage boy has died after a weekend shooting in Goose Creek.

Dylan Newby, 17, died in a local hospital Wednesday after being shot Sunday on Adeline Drive, according to the Berkeley County coroner. 

Goose Creek police were called to a residence in the Boulder Bluff subdivision around 9 p.m. Sunday and found two victims shot in a side yard. Roy Calhoun III of Goose Creek, 18, died on the scene, police said.

Three handguns were found at the scene, according to an incident report.

No further information was immediately available.

