Second teen charged with murder in North Charleston shooting

Police have arrested a second teenager in connection with an April 18 shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy from North Charleston.

Alonzo Dontae Marable Jr., 18, faces one charge of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

North Charleston police were called to 1904 Lakewood St. just before 11:30 p.m., where they found Lanelle Dionysious Reed Jr. unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound.

Another man, who'd been sleeping in his home nearby, was shot in the head but survived, according to a police report.

A 15-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested Monday on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said Tuesday that the juvenile suspect has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Marable is scheduled for a bond hearing Wednesday.