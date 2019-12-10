The second and final suspect implicated in the 2016 shooting death of Patrick Moffly, son of former Charleston County School Board member Elizabeth Moffly, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to multiple criminal counts, bringing an end to the case.

John Jonny Glover IV, 25, of Magazine Street in Charleston, received a 15-year sentence that was suspended to seven years in prison followed by five years of probation, according to Stephanie Linder, a prosecutor with the 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing heroin, and one count each of being an accessory after the fact to murder, distributing marijuana and distributing a Schedule IV narcotic, Alprazolam, the generic term for Xanax.

Moffly's parents and sister were present in court on Tuesday with their attorney, and said that although nothing could bring Patrick back, they appreciated the work of law enforcement and the Solicitor's Office, Linder said.

"They hope Glover reflects upon what occurred and does something positive with his life when he gets out," she said.

Moffly, 23, was shot March 4, 2016, at his apartment on Smith Street. When officers arrived, they found him behind a partially closed front door, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the chest. Pills were scattered near him and on the sidewalk in front of the house.

His shooting was linked to a stunning drug bust that exposed how a network of College of Charleston students and their associates funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars in cocaine, pills and other narcotics into downtown Charleston’s white-hot party scene.

Moffly had connections to the network’s members, and his death happened as the Charleston Police Department was investigating the ring.

In September this year, Charles Edward Mungin III, 25, was sentenced to life in prison for the killing following a four-day trial.