After a more than weeklong manhunt, police apprehended the second of two suspects in a deadly bar shooting that left two dead and eight wounded in Lancaster.

Police arrested Breante Deon Stevens at 2:48 p.m. Sunday, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for his alleged role in the killing of 29-year-old Henry Lee Colvin of Rock Hill and 28-year-old Aaron Mastafis Harris of Kershaw.

He is being held in the Broward County jail, awaiting extradition. It is unknown when he will be returned to Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is not actively seeking any other suspects, said spokesman Doug Barfield, but the investigation remains open. The department last week arrested 30-year-old Antonia Emmanuel Champion of Fort Mill in connection with the Sept. 21 shootings at Ole Skool Sports Bar and Grill.

Barfield also did not have an update on the medical conditions of the injured victims airlifted to regional medical facilities.

As of Sept. 23, one victim required additional surgery but had non-life threatening injuries. The second was in stable condition. The other two were in critical condition. The four victims treated at a local medical facility had all been released.

Ole Skool was the center of Lancaster’s growing rap scene, giving the small community of musicians — Stevens among them — a place to perform.

Stevens performs under the name Breezo Dolla. And Harris, one of the men who died, went by the name Maserati Ace.

Authorities believe the shooting arose from a running feud between Stevens and one of the men who was killed. Barfield declined to say what investigators believe the dispute was about. Authorities also have not disclosed how Champion came to be involved in the incident, but Barfield said Champion and Stevens were acting "in concert."

“We are pleased Stevens is in custody and look forward to having him back in Lancaster County to face his charges,” Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement.

Stevens has multiple past convictions going back to 2005 on charges including strong arm robbery, attempted armed robbery, cocaine possession and distribution and unlawful possession of a pistol, according to Lancaster County court records.

Because of these past crimes, he legally should not have been in possession of a firearm in those early morning hours that marked the state's bloodiest shooting of the year.

Thad Moore contributed to this report.