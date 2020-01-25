A Moncks Corner man suspected of aiding in the slayings of three St. Stephens men whose bodies were found Monday turned himself in to Berkeley County authorities Saturday afternoon.

Donelle Lamar McKelvey, 28, was publicly named as a suspect when authorities announced the alleged murderer's arrest Friday afternoon. He faces three counts of accessory before the fact.

Berkeley County deputies began investigating the case Monday after receiving a report of a car in a field near Pinetree. Inside they found the bodies of three slain men: Martice Green, 23, Desmond Williams, 22, and Malik Gibbs, 19.

Blood and shell casings littered the ground, and forensic evidence led investigators to arrest Jayquan Washington of Pineville. Washington, 20, faces three counts of murder and three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The killings were likely gang related, Sheriff Duane Lewis said.