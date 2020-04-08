You are the owner of this article.
Second suspect arrested in shooting that killed 34-year-old in Charleston's East Side

Charleston police have charged a second man with murder in connection with a March 30 shooting that killed a 34-year-old man.

Rashaad Vernon O'Neil Simmons, 30, joined 60-year-old Frederick Lamont Jenkins behind bars Tuesday.

Rashaad Simmons

Rashaad Simmons. Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Provided

Investigators believe Simmons and Jenkins are responsible for opening fire on Kevin "Big Ham" Pruitt, a North Charleston man who was found shot at the corner of Stuart and Hanover streets around 1:45 a.m.

As police cleared the corner, Jenkins rode a bicycle into the crime scene, police said.

"I killed Ham," Jenkins said, according to an arrest affidavit. "Take me to county jail."

He was arrested immediately. Security footage showed Jenkins and Pruitt arguing and then parting ways earlier that night, according to the affidavit, before Jenkins returned and shot Pruitt in the face. 

Police declined to say how they'd identified Simmons as a second suspect.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

