Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday near Goose Creek.
Antwon Gregg, a 32-year-old Goose Creek resident, was arrested Monday night, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.
He faces one count each of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Eugene Fordham, a 64-year-old Moncks Corner resident, was visiting a home at 3501 Harbour Lake Drive when he was shot, according to Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver. Investigators believe he was shot while answering a door at the home on Sunday, the Sheriff's Office stated.
He was discovered with a gunshot wound to the chest by deputies responding to a call shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.
Fordham was transported to a hospital, where he died, the Sheriff's Office stated.
Earlier Monday, authorities arrested Andrea Anna Octivia Gregg, 29, of Otranto Road in North Charleston, and charged her with accessory after the fact to murder.
The Sheriff's Office did not state whether the two suspects are related.
Fordham’s death is the third homicide investigated by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office this year, according to a Post and Courier database. There have been 12 slayings in the tri-county area in 2019.