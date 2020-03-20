Second suspect arrested in connection with 2019 West Ashley homicide

Authorities on Friday arrested a Johns Island man in connection with an October shooting in West Ashley that left one man dead.

Zarmell Tajarus Polite, 20, of Hughes Road, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on Friday morning on one count each of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, assault while resisting arrest and threatening the life of a public official, according to jail and court records.

Charleston County sheriff's deputies began their investigation on Oct. 22 after finding 22-year-old Clifford Harrison Jr. unconscious in a yard at 739 Hitching Post Road in West Ashley.

Harrison was transported to Medical University Hospital, where he died of a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Another suspect, 19-year-old Marquell Dashawn Myers, was charged in February with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, in connection with the case.