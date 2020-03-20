You are the owner of this article.
Second suspect arrested in connection with 2019 West Ashley homicide

Zarmell Tajarus Polite

Zarmell Tajarus Polite. Cannon Detention Center/Provided

 Provided

Authorities on Friday arrested a Johns Island man in connection with an October shooting in West Ashley that left one man dead. 

Zarmell Tajarus Polite, 20, of Hughes Road, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on Friday morning on one count each of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, assault while resisting arrest and threatening the life of a public official, according to jail and court records. 

Charleston County sheriff's deputies began their investigation on Oct. 22 after finding 22-year-old Clifford Harrison Jr. unconscious in a yard at 739 Hitching Post Road in West Ashley. 

Harrison was transported to Medical University Hospital, where he died of a gunshot wound, authorities said. 

Another suspect, 19-year-old Marquell Dashawn Myers, was charged in February with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, in connection with the case.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

