Second round of tornadoes may strike SC overnight

COLUMBIA — Damaging weather that could include isolated tornadoes is expected to descend upon South Carolina Sunday night into Monday morning.

A band of severe thunderstorms stretching from western Texas to North Carolina is also expected to lash the Palmetto State, with coastal regions taking the brunt, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds in excess of 70 mph and tornadoes could be possible, with rainfall of between 2 and 4 inches carrying the threat of minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, forecaster said.

Parts or all of Berkeley, Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester and Jasper counties are under a hazardous weather outlook through Monday morning. A flash flood watch is effect from 7 p.m. Sunday through Monday morning in Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell and Orangeburg counties.

"Confidence is high in severe weather occurring in the Midlands and (Central Savannah River Area)," the National Weather service said. "Potential for strong tornadoes Sunday evening through Monday morning in the southern Midlands" and Savannah River Area.

Meanwhile, South Carolina is still recovering from a deadly strike of tornadoes that touched down across the state last weekend, killing nine and injuring 77. Officials added two more tornadoes to the tally on Sunday, bringing the total to 22 that touched down in 20 counties, damaging a total of 1,478 homes.

Winds from the tornadoes got as high as 165 mph, as recorded in the Nixville area of Hampton County. A 160-mph gust also struck Seneca and other parts of Oconee County in the Upstate.