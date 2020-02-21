Second person charged with vandalism at Islamic Center of Charleston

Police have made a second arrest in a vandalism investigation involving graffiti sprayed onto the walls of the Islamic Center of Charleston.

Casey Logan Delre, 20, was booked into the Charleston County jail on Friday morning. He and another suspect, Hailey Elizabeth Riddle, 18, both face a charge of malicious injury to a place of worship.

The building's owner called police Jan. 31 to report that someone had spray-painted the words "utterlly blessed" in pink and blue, along with some black marks, on the side of the King Street building.

Surveillance cameras on the north side of the building captured images of people and a vehicle at the scene about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 29. Police released stills from the footage, and tips submitted to Crime Stoppers led investigators to arrest Riddle Feb. 13, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Riddle's attorney, Scott Bischoff, said his client, a College of Charleston student, had admitted to the graffiti but did not realize the brick building was a place of worship.

College President Andrew Hsu said at the time that the college "condemns any act of aggression, hatred or disrespect toward any individual or place of worship based on religious affiliation."

Soon after the graffiti was brought to the public's attention, the organization Council on American-Islamic Relations called on Charleston police to try to determine if bias was a motive.

“Every time a house of worship is targeted, whether it’s a mosque, a church, a synagogue or a Sikh temple, it should be investigated for a bias motive,” CAIR national communicators director Ibrahim Hooper said.

Hooper said at the time there had been an uptick in bias-motivated incidents against several of the nation’s minority groups.

“Unfortunately, it’s almost a daily occurrence,” he said.

While the city of Charleston passed a hate intimidation ordinance in 2018, South Carolina remains one of two states without hate crime legislation.