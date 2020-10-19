Second day of Charleston tidal flooding peaks just under 8 feet

Rising water, blocked roads, sunny skies — an all too familiar combination in Charleston where high tides are bringing repeat flooding to a city grappling with how to keep the water out.

The tide in Charleston Harbor crested at 7.93 feet around 11 a.m. Monday, according to data from the National Weather Service. At 8 feet, the harbor reaches major flooding stage.

It was the second day in a row that high tides swamped roads in the Charleston area.

While not severe, Monday's flooding was widespread, touching communities from Isle of Palms to James Island.

On East Bay Street downtown, crews for the Netflix show "Outer Banks" continued filming despite the pooling water.

Filming for ⁦@netflix⁩ Outer Banks continues as east Bay Street fills with water from King Tide #chswx pic.twitter.com/iDJfBWncLV — Glenn Smith (@glennsmith5) October 19, 2020

The rising water filled ditches on James Island and a neighborhood near the city's wastewater treatment plant on Plum Island had 5 inches of standing water on its streets.

Forecasters warned that flooding can persist for an hour or two following the tide's peak. Police were out on Monday monitoring conditions for possible road closures.

Several roadways were being monitored as the water level rose. Officers have closed the following sections:

Washington Street from Hasell to Laurens streets.

Central Park Road from Riverland Drive to Fleming Road.

the ramp from Savannah Highway/Ashley River Bridge onto St. Andrews Boulevard/S.C. Highway 61.

Sunny day flooding has become more frequent in Charleston and most recently appeared Sunday. Tourists navigated rising water at the City Market, roads around the peninsula and beyond were closed after being submerged.

It’s common for these "king tides" to arrive in the Southeast in autumn because of the lunar cycle.

But experts worry that rising sea levels are turning a nuisance into a major problem.

The Post and Courier's "Rising Waters" project has explored the impact of climate change on the Holy City, including sunny day flooding.

The ongoing series has explored how downtown Charleston's hospitals, which face some of the worst flooding in the area, are coping with a worsening problem; reporters took water samples throughout the area to document the harmful bacteria awash in flood waters; and looked at the relationship between flooding, race and wealth in the area, among other issues.

More high tides are forecast this week but water levels aren't expected to reach the levels seen Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday's tide is expected to peak at 7.8 feet around noon, and Wednesday is forecast to be 7.4 feet, also around noon, the Weather Service said.

Glenn Smith, Tony Bartelme and Chloe Johnson contributed to this report.