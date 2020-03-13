Second Amendment activists to push for Dorchester County to become gun sanctuary

Gun rights activist are hoping to turn Dorchester County into a Second Amendment sanctuary.

On Monday night, dozens of county gun rights activists are planning to attend a County Council meeting pushing for officials to approve a resolution supporting the idea.

The group, led by the Dorchester County Watchdog Committee, was inspired to make the appearance after what they said was an increase in conversations around South Carolina introducing more gun confiscation laws.

In August, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and President Donald Trump announced support for "red flag" laws that would allow family members and law enforcement to request that a court restrict a person's access to firearms if they pose an imminent threat to themselves or others. The goal is to combat mass shootings.

At the meeting in Summerville, the group was hoping to have at least 100 people present to support a sanctuary resolution. But the lead organizer, CJ Westfall, said they are not actively encouraging people to attend with the coronavirus threat.

But he and others are still planning to present the resolution.

"All this resolution would do is put in writing that, if these laws are passed at the state level, that Dorchester County would not enforce them," Wesfall said.

The resolution specifically calls for the county "to declare its support of the Second Amendment to the United States and South Carolina Constitution protecting citizens; inalienable and individual rights to keep and bear arms."

The fear, Wesfall said, is that "red flag" laws could result in some people unfairly having their guns confiscated.

By the end of the meeting, they are hoping to have the council either approve the resolution or establish a committee to look into the process.

"Any step forward is a win in our eyes," Westfall said. "This wouldn't be a radical idea."

Kershaw and Pickens counties have approved sanctuary resolutions. Horry County recently approved the second reading of an ordinance that would mandate the county oppose any gun control ordinances.

And the Spartanburg County Council recently wrote a letter to state lawmakers announcing the county's support for the Second Amendment instead of making the county a sanctuary jurisdiction.

Dorchester County Council Chairman George Bailey said the council couldn't speak on any specific laws since nothing has been approved. But when the time does come, he said the county will likely network and see how other counties are responding to potential gun control legislation.

He said he doesn't imagine the county would take any action that would infringe on a person's Second Amendment rights.

"I feel like (the council) would do anything to protect the rights of the citizens," he said.

He doesn't see any formal actions being taken toward a resolution Monday but said the council will hear what the group has to say.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office declined to comment until after the situation has been addressed by the council on Monday.